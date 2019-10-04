College Night info meeting announced

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert County guidance counselors are sponsoring a College Night event to be held at Vantage Career Center from 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 16.

A cooperative project of guidance counselors from Crestview, Lincolnview, Vantage, and Van Wert school districts, the October 16 event is an open forum to assist students and parents in collecting information on admission requirements, various courses of study, application procedures, and financial aid. College representatives and local school guidance counselors will be available to answer questions.

Juniors and seniors, as well as their parents, are invited to attend the event. For more information, contact guidance counselors at each respective school.