Club to determine disposition of assets

With the prospect of disbanding the Van Wert Area Photography Club and determining how, when, and where to disperse its financial and physical assets, any advice that a present or past member of both the VWAPC and Wassenberg Camera Club could offer would be greatly appreciated.

As a result, a special meeting has been called to start at 7 p.m. Thursday, October 10, at 114 S. Race St. in Van Wert to formulate a plan of action to resolve these issues. It’s felt that the more people we have attending, the more thoughts will go into making a good decision.

Those who can’t make the meeting can email, write, message, text, or call Rex at 567.259.8951, email rexdolby1@gmail.com, or stop by at 431 Boyd Ave. in Van Wert and give him your suggestions to be presented to the others at the meeting.

Results of the meeting will be sent to The Times-Bulletin for the Wednesday issue, posted in the Van Wert Independent’s Community & Columns, the VWAPC Facebook page, and Dolby’s Facebook page. Share it on your Facebook page if you’d care to.