An Ode to Van Wert Rotary Club

An ode is meant to be sung.

The praises to the Van Wert Rotary Club have thus begun.

Rotary has united more than a million people.

And for camaraderie at lunch on Tuesday there is no equal.

A very successful annual Rotary Auction was held to benefit.

By Tafi Stober

A sign in Fountain Park has been eyed for refit.

To communicate the many good things happening in Van Wert.

Events that inspire, educate, and entertain is the effort.

Life is better when lived together.

Come hill or high water, or whatever.

Rotary members pour their passion, integrity, and intelligence into completing projects.

Solutions that have a lasting impact to the region is the object.

We Rotarians persevere until we deliver real, lasting solutions.

Of which Van Wert features many Rotary sponsored attractions.

Personal and professional connections are made possible through Membership.

Perhaps you would like to consider joining as the whole would benefit.

The Van Wert Rotary Club is an environment of caring.

That is the message that is worthy of sharing.

Like a family with a common bond of unity.

Coming together in the support of Community.

We Love Van Wert.

Editor’s note: NPAC Executive Director Tafi Stober is a member of Van Wert Rotary Club.