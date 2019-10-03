Pigskin Pick’Em: Week No. 6

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

One half down, one half to go.

The second half of the high school football season begins this Friday night with a batch of interesting area games. An added bonus – if the forecast holds up, we won’t have to worry about lightning delays and it should feel much more like football weather.

Last week I cooked up a season best 17-3 record, which brings my overall record to 82-35 (70 percent). Guest selector Chaise Dawson was 15-5, which boosted the overall record of the guest selectors to 74-43 (63 percent).

This week’s guest selector is Davante Edwards of Van Wert, who graduated from VWHS in 2012. Out of 20 area games, we differ on just three of our predictions.

Games of the week

Davante Edwards

Van Wert (2-3) at Shawnee (3-2)

I’m really struggling with this one, because it seems like it really could go either way. I use the term “toss up game” a lot (probably too much), but this feels like one of those games.

After going back and forth, I’m picking the Cougars in a close one. Who knows, maybe we’ll see another overtime game.

Edwards said despite three straight losses and going on the road against a tough Shawnee team, he thinks the Cougars will get back on the winning track.

Truxell: Van Wert; Edwards: Van Wert

St. Marys Memorial (3-2) at Kenton (4-1)

Another tough one to pick.

Kenton is coming off an upset victory over Wapakoneta, while the Roughriders handled Shawnee 28-9.

One can easily argue that Kenton (No. 15, Division IV) should be considered the favorite in this one, but I’m going with St. Marys Memorial, while Edwards thinks Kenton wins in a close one.

Truxell: St. Marys Memorial; Edwards: Kenton

Crestview (3-2) at Columbus Grove (2-3)

Yet another tough one.

I really want to pick Crestview. The Knights can win this game, but something is telling me to go with Columbus Grove, a team that many people expected to contend for the NWC championship.

Edwards seems to be in the same boat, saying despite Crestview’s recent success (three straight wins), Columbus Grove is probably the favorite here.

Truxell: Columbus Grove; Edwards: Columbus Grove

Parkway (2-3) at Fort Recovery (1-4)

Here are two teams that are probably better than their respective records. Parkway has lost three straight and Fort Recovery has dropped four consecutive games.

It’s a chance for the Panthers to get back in the win column and Edwards thinks they’ll do that.

I’m thinking Fort Recovery gets the win at home.

Truxell: Fort Recovery; Edwards: Parkway

Ayersville (0-5) at Antwerp (0-5)

Two teams in search of a win will meet in Paulding County on Friday. After playing Wayne Trace on Monday night, I think this will be a tough one for the Archers because of the short week.

Truxell: Ayersville; Edwards: Ayersville

Best of the rest

WBL

Ottawa-Glandorf (4-1) at Celina (3-2)

Truxell: Ottawa-Glandorf; Edwards: Ottawa-Glandorf

Bath (1-4) at Defiance (1-4)

Truxell: Defiance; Edwards: Bath

Elida (0-5) at Wapakoneta (4-1)

Truxell: Wapakoneta; Edwards: Wapakoneta

NWC



Paulding (1-4) at Bluffton (3-2)

Truxell: Bluffton; Edwards: Bluffton

Allen East (4-1) at Delphos Jefferson (1-4)

Truxell: Allen East; Edwards: Allen East

Ada (2-3) at Spencerville (3-2)

Truxell: Spencerville; Edwards: Spencerville

GMC

Fairview (4-1) at Wayne Trace (2-3)

Truxell: Fairview; Edwards: Fairview

Edgerton (4-1) at Hicksville (3-2)

Truxell: Edgerton; Edwards: Edgerton

MAC

Delphos St. John’s (1-4) at Minster (4-1)

Truxell: Minster; Edwards: Minster

Coldwater (5-0) at New Bremen (4-1)

Truxell: Coldwater; Edwards: Coldwater

St. Henry (1-4) at Marion Local (4-1)

Truxell: Marion Local; Edwards: Marion Local

Anna (4-1) at Versailles (3-2)

Truxell: Anna; Edwards: Anna

TRAC

Toledo Whitmer (5-0) at Lima Sr. (2-3)

Truxell: Whitmer; Edwards: Whitmer

Non-conference

Montpelier (1-4) at Tinora (3-2)

Truxell: Tinora; Edwards: Tinora

Woodlan (IN) (3-3) at Lima Central Catholic (4-1)

Truxell: Lima CC; Edwards: Lima CC

If you would like to be a guest selector in Week No. 8, 9 or 10, simply email sports@thevwindependent.com.