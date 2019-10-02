VWCO volleyball, soccer roundup

Van Wert independent sports

All three of Van Wert County’s volleyball teams posted wins on Tuesday, while girls soccer teams at Van Wert and Crestview suffered losses.

Volleyball

Van Wert 3 Kenton 0

KENTON – Van Wert picked up a Western Buckeye League victory with a 25-20, 25-9, 25-11 win at Kenton.

Jamison Clouse led the way with 19 kills, 12 digs, five blocks and five aces, while Katie Coplin had 16 assists, 13 digs and five aces. Izzy Carr also had 13 digs and Finley Foster had 11 assists.

Van Wert (8-10, 1-5 WBL) will host Elida on Thursday.

Crestview 3 Lima Central Catholic 2

CONVOY — In a five set thriller at Ray Etzler Gymnasium, Crestview defeated Lima Central Catholic 25-18, 17-25, 25-21, 18-25, 16-14.

Kali Small was 21 of 22 with an ace at the service line and was a key player in the fifth game, when Crestview trailed 14-11. Lexi Gregory was 18 of 18 with two aces, Kaylee Wolford was 18 of 19, Lauryn Black was 16 of 18 with an ace and Maddy Lamb was 12 of 13 with an ace.

Gregory had 15 kills, Lamb had 36 assists and Bailey Gregory led the Lady Knights with 32 digs.

Crestview (16-2) will host Lincolnview Thursday in a battle for first place in the Northwest Conference.

Lincolnview 3 Delphos Jefferson 0

DELPHOS — Lincolnview improved to 17-2 (6-0 NWC) with a 25-17, 25-16, 25-10 win at Delphos Jefferson.

No individual numbers were available.

The Lady Lancers will travel to Crestview on Thursday.

Soccer

Coldwater 6 Crestview 1

COLDWATER — The Lady Knights fell to Coldwater 6-1 on Tuesday.

Louisa Hoppe scored Crestview’s lone goal from 24 feet away.

Crestview will host Fort Jennings on Saturday.

Bath 12 Van Wert 0

LIMA — The Lady Cougars lost to Bath 12-0 on Tuesday.

Van Wert will play at Fort Jennings on Thursday.