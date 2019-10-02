Midseason report: Crestview Knights (3-2)

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

CONVOY — Continued improvement up front is one of the key factors in Crestview’s 3-2 record, which includes three consecutive wins.

After an 0-2 start to the season, the Knights remain in contention for a possible NWC title and a playoff spot.

Mason Penix (55) and Kaden Short (2) celebrate after a touchdown against Delphos Jefferson. Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent

“Our development and understanding of our roles on the offensive and defensive lines has been crucial,” head coach Jared Owens explained. “Our assistant coaches have worked their tails off to coach up our kids and give our kids credit, they have taken the constructive criticism in stride. I think that has allowed us to build some confidence at this point in the season.”

The offensive line consists of left tackle Colby Swager (6-1, 260 senior), left guard Isaiah LaTurner (6-1, 215 senior), center Carson Kreischer (6-3, 225 junior), right guard Ian Bailey (5-8, 225 junior), right tackle Mason Penix (5-11, 260 sophomore) and tight ends Ayden Lichtensteiger (6-1, 185 senior) and Dalton Castle (5-8, 150 junior).

“They are playing well together and communicating really well,” Owens said.

That group has led the way for the NWC’s leading rusher, Brody Brecht, who has rushed for 912 yards and 11 touchdowns on just 121 carries. Caylib Pruett has 41 carries for 274 yards and three touchdowns, and after returning from a preseason injury, Kaden Short has 244 yards and three scores on 33 carries. As a team, the Knights lead the conference in rushing yards, averaging 333 per game at the midway point of the season.

While pleased with those results, Owens would like to see a bit more balance in the offense. The Knights currently average 50 yards per game passing, and three quarterbacks have thrown passes so far this season. Jayden Ward has completed 5 of 16 passes for 76 yards and two touchdowns, Brecht is 4 of 13 for 27 yards and Short is 6 of 9 for 137 yards and a touchdown.

Pruett has snagged seven passes for 97 yards and a touchdown and Brecht has six receptions for 134 yards and two scores.

“I would like to see us continue to attempt to develop the passing game,” Owens stated. “If we can grow in that area and achieve a little bit of balance it will help us in the coming weeks.”

Many of the players along the offensive line also play up front defensively or at linebacker and after a slow start, the defense as a whole has improved and is allowing 291 total yards per game, good for fourth among NWC teams. In wins over Delphos Jefferson and Bluffton, the Knights gave up 115 and 277 yards respectively.

LaTurner has a team leading 22 tackles, including five for losses, followed by Kreischer (21) and Brecht and Logan Gerardot (20 each).

Crestview will begin the second half of the regular season at Columbus Grove on Friday night, then will host Spencerville in Week No. 7. The remainder of the schedule includes a home game against Ada, a trip to surprising Allen East (4-1, 1-1 NWC) and a Week No. 10 home game against Paulding.

For now, the focus is on Columbus Grove (2-3, 1-1 NWC) a team expected to be a strong contender for the conference championship.

“Columbus Grove is a very athletic and physical football team and I believe they are better than their record shows, Owens said. “Clymer Stadium is a tough place to get a win, but our kids are preparing hard this week to play our best football.”

The Bulldogs handed the Knights their only regular season loss last year, 33-20.