Leadership class meets…
The Leadership Van Wert County program held its first session on September 27 at Willow Bend Country Club. The county-wide leadership class is a program that provides leadership development to area residents and employees to strengthen their ability to become effective leaders both at work and within their communities. The class session included presentations on program management and SWOT analysis. For more information on the program, call the Chamber Office at 419.238.4390.
POSTED: 10/02/19 at 7:00 am. FILED UNDER: News