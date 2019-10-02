Irvin Mearl Densel

Irvin Mearl Densel, 72, of Van Wert, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at his residence.

He was born October 24, 1946, the son of Elmer and Edith (Egly) Densel, who both preceded him in death.

Survivors include two children, Irvin Mearl Densel Jr. and Jill P. Densel, both of Van Wert; two brothers, Roy Densel and Carl Densel, both of Van Wert; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

His wife, Sandra K. (King) Densel; two brothers, Grover Lee Densel and Tommy Joe Densel; a sister, Carolyn Sue; and two grandsons, Bobby Joe Densel and James Ramirez, also preceded him in death.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, October 8, in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert. Military honors will follow, rendered by combined units of American Legion Post 178 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5803, both of Van Wert.

Preferred memorials: To the family.

Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory of Van Wert is assisting the family.

