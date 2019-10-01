Ruth Staley

Ruth Staley, 83, of Van Wert, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Van Wert Manor.

Ruth Staley

She was born January 5, 1936, in Logansport, Indiana, the daughter of John Bader and Ellen Herbert, who both preceded her in death. On December 16, 1956, she married Ronald R. Staley, who survives.

She is also survived by her son, Craig (Kathy) Staley of Middle Point; and three grandchildren, Katelynn (Shawn) Hovlid of Wooster, Jacob (Brooke) Staley of Van Wert, and Kayla (Collin Schmidt) Staley of Rockford.

A daughter, Patricia Ann Staley, also preceded her in death.

Ruth was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Van Wert, where she was the secretary for more than 20 years. She was also a member of Phi Beta Psi Sorority and a Camp Fire leader. She enjoyed traveling and playing board games with her grandchildren.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 9, in Woodland Cemetery, with the Rev William Haggis officiating.

A celebration of life will be held at Van Wert Manor following the service.

Preferred memorials: St. Mark’s Lutheran Church.

Condolences may be expressed at Alspach Gearhart Funeral Home.