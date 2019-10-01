Random Thoughts: 144 pts., MNF, more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Random Thoughts touch on another wild NWC football game, high school football on Monday night, lightning delays, Joel Maddon, a different college football poll and a scoring streak by Crestview.

144 points

The wildest game football game in all of Ohio this past weekend had to be Ada and Delphos Jefferson.

The Bulldogs led 30-20 after the first quarter and went on to win 74-70.

Ada quarterback Brandon Hull completed 21 of 29 passes for 365 yards and five touchdowns, and had 28 carries for 240 yards and three more scores.

Delphos Jefferson running back JT Taviano ran for 288 yards and five touchdowns on 30 carries, and the two teams combined for 1,241 yards of total offense, including 766 by Ada.

It was the second straight week that Ada gave up 70 points. The previous Friday, the Bulldogs lost 70-50 to Bluffton.

Monday Night Football

I’m still trying to figure out if I’ve ever come across Monday night high school football and nothing comes to mind.

After getting postponed due to lightning on Friday night, the two teams played last night, with the Raiders posting a 49-14 win.

It’s going to make for a short week for both teams.

Lightning delays

I’ll keep this short and sweet – there’s nothing worse than lightning delays.

Joel Maddon

I could be wrong, but am I the only one who thinks the Cubs should have extended Joe Maddon’s contract?

He obviously knows what he’s doing when it comes to managing a baseball team and he’ll be the prize catch for whichever team lands him.

It just seems to be like a bad idea to part ways with him.

OSU No. 1?

Ohio State turned a lot of heads with Saturday’s 48-7 win at Nebraska, and a lot of people think the Buckeyes may be the No. 1 team in the country.

The pollsters don’t seem to agree, although they did move OSU up one spot to No. 4.

However, Jeff Sagarin, who does weekly college football computer rankings, has the Buckeyes as his top-ranked team. In fact, he has two other Big Ten teams in his top ten – Penn St. No. 4 and Wisconsin No. 10.

Check out his poll and his formula at http://sagarin.com/sports/cfsend.htm.

Did you know?

Crestview has the state’s second longest streak of scoring at least 10 points in a football game?

Counting Friday night’s game against Bluffton, the Knights have scored 10 or more points in a game 50 straight times.

Only Pickerington Central has a longer streak, at 59 games.

If you have thoughts on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.