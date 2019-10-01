Lots to do at 2019 Biz Expo/Taste of VW County event

Exhibitors will get a “two-in-one” event to promote their products and services at the Van Wert Area Business Expo and Taste of Van Wert County this Thursday at Wassenberg Art Center. VW independent file photo

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Biz Expo & Taste of Van Wert County returns this Thursday, October 3. The event is open to the public from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at Wassenberg Art Center, 215 S. Washington St. (U.S. 127), the gateway to downtown Van Wert. Cost to attend is a $1 donation or a non-perishable food item that will be donated to the United Way of Van Wert County.

The Expo will also again showcase The Taste of Van Wert County, featuring selections from a variety of Van Wert area eateries. Visitors can browse the business exhibits while enjoying free Taste of Van Wert County samples and purchase beverages from Wassenberg’s cash bar.

The following exhibitors will be featured at the event: Young’s Waste Service, R & R Employment Inc., D’Amici’s, Bashore Reineck Stoller & Waterman Inc. CPAs, Flagship Senior Supplemental Solutions, Van Wert Manor, Willow Bend Country Club, Black Angus on Main Steakhouse & Catering, Schrader Realty, Anytime Fitness, Van Wert Family Eye Care, Culligan/Ultrapure, Flour Loves Sugar, Remember When Photography LLC, Ultrasound Special Events Inc., Ohio West Safety Council, AFLAC-Benji Wise, Entre Money Coach, First Presbyterian Church, Cooper Farms, Collins Fine Foods, Van Wert Physical Therapy, Paparazzi Jewelry, Get Your Bling on With Michele, Vantage Career Center, The Van Wert Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, Main Street Van Wert, Straley Realty & Auctioneers Inc., The Secret Garden, Brand It Marketing Communications, 133 Bistro, Trisha Smith-Young Living Essential Oils, and Own the Night Entertainment LLC.

Premier Sponsors for this event are Central Insurance Companies and Van Wert Health. Gold Sponsors include R&R Employment, Van Wert Manor, Federal-Mogul Corporation, Vantage Career Center, Chief Supermarkets, and Wassenberg Art Center.

For more information regarding this event, contact the Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce at 419.238.4390 or email chamber@vanwertchamber.com.