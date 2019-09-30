VW independent weekend sports roundup

Van Wert independent sports

Lincolnview and Crestview’s cross country teams were in action Saturday, along with Lincolnview and Van Wert’s volleyball teams, Crestview and Van Wert’s girls’ soccer teams and both of Van Wert’s girls’ doubles tennis teams.

Cross country

Lancers, Knights run at Kalida Invite

KALIDA — Lincolnview and Crestview finished No. 4 and No. 5 out of 20 boys teams, and Crestview finished No. 4 and Lincolnview No. 6 on the girls side.

Devon Bill led Lincolnview with a sixth place finish and a time of 17:15, while Joe Sadowski placed 10th overall (17:32). Crestview was led by Jacob Forwerck, who placed 22nd with a career best time of 18:04.

Lincolnview’s Madison Langdon finished second overall (19:45), and Crestview’s Ragen Harting notched a fourth place finish (20:44).

Volleyball

Lincolnview 2 Hicksville 0

Lincolnview 2 Wayne Trace 0

HICKSVILLE — Lincolnview took care of business, defeating Hicksville and Wayne Trace at a tri-match at Hicksville High School.

In a 25-21, 25-21 win over Hicksville, Brianna Ebel had 19 assists, Kendall Bollenbacher had 11 digs, Kendall Klausing had eight kills, and Madison Williams and Kerstin Davis each finished with three aces.

In the second match, Lincolnview beat Wayne Trace 25-14, 25-15, and Ebel finished with 15 assists, Williams had 10 digs, and Bollenbacher finished with nine kills.

Lincolnview (15-2) will host Hardin-Northern tonight.

Van Wert Invitational

New Bremen won the Van Wert Invitational at Van Wert High School.

The Cardinals defeated fellow MAC member New Knoxville in straight sets to claim the title.

No other information was available.

Tennis

WBL tournament

LIMA — Van Wert finished fourth at the WBL tournament at UNOH and tied for third with Bath in the final standings, the highest league finish in program history.

Kaylee Jennings and Jada Buckner finished as the runner-up at second doubles, falling 6-3, 6-1 to Donna Bowers and Hannah Paton in the championship match.

After falling in the semifinals 7-5, 6-1 to Wapakoneta’s Casey Minning and Alyssa Good, the first doubles team of Paige Moonshower and Allie Etter rebounded to finish third with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Bath’s Fayme Gandhi and Elena Oliver.

Van Wert is scheduled to host Lima Sr. today.

Soccer

Van Wert 1 Crestview 1

Elizabeth Tomlinson scored a goal for Van Wert and Louisa Hoppe scored one for Crestview in a 1-1 tie at Van Wert High School.

Van Wert will play at Bath on Tuesday, while Crestview will travel to Coldwater the same night.