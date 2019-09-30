The Van Wert County Courthouse

Monday, Sep. 30, 2019

On the Air: radio stations on WKSD/WERT

Van Wert independent sports

Here are this week’s football broadcast schedules for 99.7 WKSD and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM. 

Monday, September 30

WKSD: Wayne Trace at Antwerp, 6:20 p.m. pregame, 7 p.m. kickoff

Friday, October 4

WSKD: Fairview at Wayne Trace, 6:20 p.m. pregame, 7 p.m. kickoff

WERT: Van Wert at Shawnee, 6:30 p.m. pregame, 7 p.m. kickoff

Saturday, October 5

WERT: Western Michigan at Toledo Rockets, 2 p.m. pregame, 3:30 p.m. kickoff

WKSD: Michigan St. at Ohio St., 6 p.m. pregame, 7:30 p.m. kickoff

POSTED: 09/30/19 at 4:05 am. FILED UNDER: Sports