On the Air: radio stations on WKSD/WERT

Here are this week’s football broadcast schedules for 99.7 WKSD and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM.
Monday, September 30
WKSD: Wayne Trace at Antwerp, 6:20 p.m. pregame, 7 p.m. kickoff
Friday, October 4
WSKD: Fairview at Wayne Trace, 6:20 p.m. pregame, 7 p.m. kickoff
WERT: Van Wert at Shawnee, 6:30 p.m. pregame, 7 p.m. kickoff
Saturday, October 5
WERT: Western Michigan at Toledo Rockets, 2 p.m. pregame, 3:30 p.m. kickoff
WKSD: Michigan St. at Ohio St., 6 p.m. pregame, 7:30 p.m. kickoff
