On the Air: radio stations on WKSD/WERT

Van Wert independent sports Here are this week’s football broadcast schedules for 99.7 WKSD and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM. Monday, September 30 WKSD: Wayne Trace at Antwerp, 6:20 p.m. pregame, 7 p.m. kickoff Friday, October 4 WSKD: Fairview at Wayne Trace, 6:20 p.m. pregame, 7 p.m. kickoff WERT: Van Wert at Shawnee, 6:30 p.m. pregame, 7 p.m. kickoff Saturday, October 5 WERT: Western Michigan at Toledo Rockets, 2 p.m. pregame, 3:30 p.m. kickoff WKSD: Michigan St. at Ohio St., 6 p.m. pregame, 7:30 p.m. kickoff

