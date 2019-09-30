OG wins Fricker’s/Lady Knight Invite
Van Wert independent sports
CONVOY — Ottawa-Glandorf (No. 2, Division III) defeated St. Henry (No. 1, Division IV) to win the 19th annual Fricker’s/Lady Knight Volleyball Invtitational at Crestview High School on Saturday.
After topping Edison and Marion Local, the Lady Titans defeated St. Henry 25-21, 17-25, 25-17 in the championship match. Before falling to Ottawa-Glandorf, the Lady Redskins beat Arlington and Norwalk St. Paul.
Crestview finished fifth overall, losing to Marion Local 25-19, 25-17 in the opening round, then defeating Edison 25-19, 25-15, followed by a 25-12, 25-18 victory over Celina.
The All-Tournament team includes Brooke Hohman, Marion Local; Megan Hammersmith and Dylann Knoll, Norwalk St. Paul; Nora Vaughan and Hannah Bruns, St. Henry; and Clair Eiden, Ottawa-Glandorf. Taylor Alt of Ottawa-Glandorf was named tournament MVP.
Game Scores
Round No. 1
Ottawa-Glandorf defeats Edison 25-18, 25-18
St. Henry defeats Arlington 25-10, 25,10
Marion Local defeats Crestview 25-19, 25-17
St. Paul defeats Celina 25-13, 25-23
Round No. 2
Ottawa-Glandorf defeats Marion Local 25-19, 25-14
Crestview defeats Edison 25-19, 25-15
St. Henry defeats St. Paul 25-23, 25-19
Celina defeats Arlington 25-16, 25-22
Round No. 3
Edison defeats Arlington 28-26, 25-20
St. Paul defeats Marion Local 25-23, 25-19
Crestview defeats Celina 25-12, 25-18
Championship
Ottawa-Glandorf defeats St. Henry 25-21, 17-25, 25-17
Final tournament standings
Champion: Ottawa-Glandorf
Runner-up: St. Henry
3rd place: Norwalk. St. Paul
4th place: Marion Local
5th place: Crestview
6th place: Celina
7th place: Edison
8th place: Arlington
