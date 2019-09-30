OG wins Fricker’s/Lady Knight Invite

Van Wert independent sports

CONVOY — Ottawa-Glandorf (No. 2, Division III) defeated St. Henry (No. 1, Division IV) to win the 19th annual Fricker’s/Lady Knight Volleyball Invtitational at Crestview High School on Saturday.

After topping Edison and Marion Local, the Lady Titans defeated St. Henry 25-21, 17-25, 25-17 in the championship match. Before falling to Ottawa-Glandorf, the Lady Redskins beat Arlington and Norwalk St. Paul.

Crestview finished fifth overall, losing to Marion Local 25-19, 25-17 in the opening round, then defeating Edison 25-19, 25-15, followed by a 25-12, 25-18 victory over Celina.

The All-Tournament team includes Brooke Hohman, Marion Local; Megan Hammersmith and Dylann Knoll, Norwalk St. Paul; Nora Vaughan and Hannah Bruns, St. Henry; and Clair Eiden, Ottawa-Glandorf. Taylor Alt of Ottawa-Glandorf was named tournament MVP.

Game Scores

Round No. 1

Ottawa-Glandorf defeats Edison 25-18, 25-18

St. Henry defeats Arlington 25-10, 25,10

Marion Local defeats Crestview 25-19, 25-17

St. Paul defeats Celina 25-13, 25-23

Round No. 2

Ottawa-Glandorf defeats Marion Local 25-19, 25-14

Crestview defeats Edison 25-19, 25-15

St. Henry defeats St. Paul 25-23, 25-19

Celina defeats Arlington 25-16, 25-22

Round No. 3

Edison defeats Arlington 28-26, 25-20

St. Paul defeats Marion Local 25-23, 25-19

Crestview defeats Celina 25-12, 25-18

Championship

Ottawa-Glandorf defeats St. Henry 25-21, 17-25, 25-17

Final tournament standings

Champion: Ottawa-Glandorf

Runner-up: St. Henry

3rd place: Norwalk. St. Paul

4th place: Marion Local

5th place: Crestview

6th place: Celina

7th place: Edison

8th place: Arlington