Area fire depts. receive state EMS grants

VW independent/submitted information

COLUMBUS — Two area fire departments each received $30,000 grants from the Ohio Department of Public Safety’s Division of Emergency Medical Services. The money is part of the Division of EMS fiscal year 2019-2020 Supplemental Grant Program.

Scott Volunteer Fire Department and Ohio City Volunteer Fire Department each received a $30,000 grant, which can be used for the purchase of several different types of equipment and training, including 12-lead heart monitors, power stretchers, CPR assisting devices, and personnel training.