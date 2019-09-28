VWH Homecoming royalty

Mackenzie Berry (kneeling above) was crowned Van Wert High School’s 2019 queen by 2018 Homecoming Queen Noelle Heffner during a wet and windy Homecoming ceremony held Friday evening at Eggerss Stadium. Shown below is Queen Mackenzie with her court: Senior attendants Brianna Bebout and Ali Gemmer, junior attendant Tayzia Havill, sophomore attendant Lauren McHugh, and freshman attendant Danesha Branson. photos by Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent