Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019

VWH Homecoming royalty

Mackenzie Berry (kneeling above) was crowned Van Wert High School’s 2019 queen by 2018 Homecoming Queen Noelle Heffner during a wet and windy Homecoming ceremony held Friday evening at Eggerss Stadium. Shown below is Queen Mackenzie with her court: Senior attendants Brianna Bebout and Ali Gemmer, junior attendant Tayzia Havill, sophomore attendant Lauren McHugh, and freshman attendant Danesha Branson. photos by Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

POSTED: 09/28/19 at 7:38 am. FILED UNDER: News