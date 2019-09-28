Football Friday Scoreboard: Week No. 5

Van Wert independent sports

Here are results of Friday’s area high school football games. The list includes games that were postponed and rescheduled for Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

WBL

Ottawa-Glandorf 35 Van Wert 28 (OT)

Kenton 13 Wapakoneta 10

St. Marys Memorial 28 Shawnee 9

Defiance 28 Elida 20

Celina 26 Bath 21

NWC

Crestview 41 Bluffton 21

Ada 74 Delphos Jefferson 70

Spencerville 21 Allen East 7

Columbus Grove 47 Paulding 9

MAC

Minster 39 Parkway 7

Marion Local 17 Anna 14

New Bremen 21 St. Henry 7

Coldwater 43 Fort Recovery 21

TRAC

Toledo Central Catholic 34 Lima Sr. 0

Non-conference

Lima Central Catholic 60 Toledo Rogers 7

Hicksville 56 Lakota 12

Postponed

Versailles at Delphos St. John’s 1 p.m. Saturday

Fairview at Edgerton 1 p.m. Saturday

Tinora at Ayersville 3 p.m. Sunday

Wayne Trace at Antwerp 7 p.m. Monday