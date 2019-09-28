Football Friday Scoreboard: Week No. 5
Van Wert independent sports
Here are results of Friday’s area high school football games. The list includes games that were postponed and rescheduled for Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
WBL
Ottawa-Glandorf 35 Van Wert 28 (OT)
Kenton 13 Wapakoneta 10
St. Marys Memorial 28 Shawnee 9
Defiance 28 Elida 20
Celina 26 Bath 21
NWC
Crestview 41 Bluffton 21
Ada 74 Delphos Jefferson 70
Spencerville 21 Allen East 7
Columbus Grove 47 Paulding 9
MAC
Minster 39 Parkway 7
Marion Local 17 Anna 14
New Bremen 21 St. Henry 7
Coldwater 43 Fort Recovery 21
TRAC
Toledo Central Catholic 34 Lima Sr. 0
Non-conference
Lima Central Catholic 60 Toledo Rogers 7
Hicksville 56 Lakota 12
Postponed
Versailles at Delphos St. John’s 1 p.m. Saturday
Fairview at Edgerton 1 p.m. Saturday
Tinora at Ayersville 3 p.m. Sunday
Wayne Trace at Antwerp 7 p.m. Monday
