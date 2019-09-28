Brecht runs wild, Knights defeat Bluffton

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

BLUFFTON — Brody Brecht was too much for the Bluffton Pirates.

The junior running back/quarterback had 24 carries for 276 yards and four touchdowns, plus two receptions for 41 yards to help Crestview defeat Bluffton 41-21 on Friday.

Brody Brecht ran for 276 yards and four touchdowns against Bluffton. Bob Barnes/file photo

Brecht had touchdown runs of 10 and 36 yards in the first quarter, a five yarder in the third quarter and another 36 yard scoring run in the fourth quarter. He now has 121 carries for 912 yards and 11 touchdowns this season.

In addition to Brecht’s performance, Crestview’s defense held Bluffton’s triple option attack to 109 yards rushing, including just 10 yards on nine carries by Tucker Neff, who entered the game leading all conference rushers with 687 yards on 84 carries.

“We did a great job playing our assignments,” Crestview head coach Jared Owens said. “I think we continue to improve on the defensive side of the ball.”

Meanwhile, the Knights piled up 388 yards rushing on 46 carries to go along with 79 yards through the air. Kaden Short completed 3 of 6 passes for 75 yards and ran for 62 yards on 10 carries.

After a 14-yard touchdown run by Caylib Pruett and two of Brecht’s scoring runs, the Knights led 20-7 after the first quarter, despite having to wait out an hour long lightning delay.

Leading 28-7 in the third quarter, Kaden Short added to Crestview’s lead with a 33 yard touchdown run, then Brecht closed the scoring with his second 36 yard touchdown run with 11:41 left in the game.

“I thought we had a great energy about us tonight to start the game,” Owens said. “We were very solid in all three phases in a game that we had to come back from the weather interruption, which sometimes can be tough to do.”

Bluffton quarterback Nate Schaadt fired two fourth quarter touchdown passes, one to Tyson Shutler for 61 yards and the other for nine yards to Baylor Garmatter. He completed 8 of 20 passes for 168 yards, two scores and an interception.

The Knights (3-2) will play at Columbus Grove on Friday.

Scoring

First quarter

CHS: 10:39 – Caylib Pruett 19 yard run (kick failed)

CHS: 6:51 – Brody Brecht 10 yard run (run failed)

CHS: 0:55 – Brody Brecht 36 yard run (Brecht pass to Logan Gerardot)

BHS: 0:15 – Tyson Shutler 68 yard run (Kyle Koontz kick)

Second quarter

CHS: 7:05 – Brody Brecht 5 yard run (Kaden Kreischer kick)

Third quarter

CHS: 7:35 – Kaden Short 33 yard run (Kaden Kreischer kick)

Fourth quarter

CHS: 11:41 – Brody Brecht 36 yard run (Kaden Kreischer kick)

BHS: 7:59 – Nate Schaadt 61 yard pass to Tyson Shutler (Kyle Koontz kick)

BHS: 5:04 – Nate Schaadt 9 yard pass to Baylor Garmatter (Kyle Koontz kick)