Williams leads Lincolnview

Lincolnview’s Madison Williams hammers the ball during Thursday’s match against Allen East. The Lady Lancers won in straight sets 25-16, 25-22, 25-11. Williams finished with 11 digs, nine kills and a pair of Aces, and Lincolnview improved to 13-2 (5-0 NWC). The Lady Lancers will travel to Hicksville for a tri-match with Wayne Trace on Saturday. Photo by Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent