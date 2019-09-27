Volleyball, tennis, soccer roundup

Van Wert independent sports

Thursday was a full day in terms of local sports, with volleyball, soccer and tennis matches taking place.

Volleyball

Crestview 3 Ada 0

CONVOY — Lauryn Black led Crestview by going 28-28 with nine aces at the service line plus nine digs to help the Lady Knights to a 25-11, 25-16, 25-11 win over Ada.

Kaylee Wolford was 12-12 with an ace and six kills and Lexi Gregory was 11-11 serving with 18 kills. Maddy Lamb had 32 assists and Bailey Gregory finished with nine digs.

Crestview (13-1, 6-0 NWC) will host the Fricker’s/Lady Knight Invitational starting at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Shawnee 3 Van Wert 2

At Van Wert High School the Lady Cougars forced a fifth game but fell to Shawnee 23-25, 25-23, 7-25, 25-21, 7-15.

Katie Coplin led Van Wert with 24 assists and 19 digs, while Marianna Ickes also finished with 19 digs. Jamison Clouse had 16 kills on the night.

The Lady Cougars (5-9, 0-5 WBL) will host the Van Wert Invitational on Saturday.

Tennis

WBL tournament

LIMA — Van Wert’s first doubles team of Paige Moonshower and Allie Etter and the second doubles team of Kaylee Jennings and Jada Buckner advanced to the semifinals of the Western Buckeye League girls’ tennis tournament at UNOH.

After an opening round bye, Moonshower and Etter rallied for a 1-6, 7-6, 6-2 win over Madina Daviatobyeva and Kaylyn Saunders of Celina, while Jennings and Buckner turned in a 6-0, 6-0 second round win over Ashley Dawson and Alivia Sawmiller of St. Marys Memorial.

At first singles, Grace Lott won her opening round match, 6-0, 6-1 over Ava Long of Elida, but lost to Ester Bolen of Bath 2-6, 0-6 in the second round.

At second singles, Alli Morrow fell to Wapakoneta’s Ellie Schroer 2-6, 3-6, and at third singles, Ottawa-Glandorf’s Alyse Balbaugh defeated Lizzie Rutkowski 6-4, 6-4.

Soccer

New Knoxville 4 Lincolnview 1

On Senior Night at Lincolnview, the Lancers fell 4-1 to New Knoxville.

Clayton Leeth scored Lincolnview’s goal with an assist by Dylan Schimmoeller.

Lincolnview (1-10-2, 0-4-1 NWC) will play at Paulding on Monday.

Elida 6 Van Wert 0 (girls)

The Lady Cougars lost to Elida 6-0.

Van Wert will host Crestview on Saturday.