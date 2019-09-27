L’view bd. looks at classroom space; postpones project

Lincolnview freshman Grace Sadowski talks about her experience at the University of Toledo’s Summer Medical Camp during Thursday’s Lincolnview Local Board of Education meeting.

Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

The Lincolnview Local Board of Education talked about the need for additional classroom space, and also placed an elementary basketball court project on hold for a month to look at alternatives.

Superintendent Jeff Snyder said it may be time soon to start thinking about adding classrooms at Lincolnview Local Schools. Snyder noted that, with the creation of cross-categorical classroom units to provide for the needs of special education students and students placed on the Individualized Education Program (IEP), the district is experiencing a classroom crunch, especially with the recent creation of such a unit in the elementary school.

“To do that, we had to take some space that was being used and re-appropriate that space, and we had to move people,” Snyder said.

The superintendent said that approximately 16 percent of district students are on IEP, although that includes students in preschool, at Synergy alternative school, Vantage Career Center, and the Marsh Foundation.

Snyder said district staff members have discussed the need for more classroom space.

“The conversation we’re looking at is going down the path of potentially adding more classrooms,” he added, noting that he has had a discussion with district architect Garmann Miller on the issue, with the consensus that the best place to add classrooms is in the high school courtyard area.

That’s similar to what was done at Crestview Local Schools when additional classrooms were needed in that district.

Snyder also noted that, because of changes in state security requirements, it may be necessary to remodel the elementary school entrance to channel visitors through the school office. Currently, the entrance allows visitors to go directly into the classroom area.

Also Thursday, Board member Eric Germann also moved to postpone approval of an elementary basketball court project for a month so alternatives can be researched. Germann said he had concerns about the cost of the project, which would replace basketball courts lost with the construction of the Lincolnview Community Center, at a cost of $129,880.

Also attending Thursday’s meeting was freshman Grace Sadowski, who participated in the University of Toledo’s two-day Summer Medical Camp. Sadowski said she was able to obtain CPR certification, as well as observe medical procedures and participate in a surgical simulator during the camp, which she said was “awesome”.

In other action, the board:

Accepted the resignations of Matt Evans as high school assistant girls’ basketball coach, Laura Clementz and Rhonda Longstreth as co-directors of the district Latchkey program, and Jerry Worthington as a bus driver.

Employed Lindi Coil as Latchkey program director and Becky Matthews as a school bus driver.

Approved the following supplemental contracts: Brenda Leeth, Beta Club advisor and assistant girls’ basketball coach; Chad Kraner, play director; and Stacie Korte, play assistant director.

Approved the following personal service contracts: Briana Geiger, girls’ junior varsity basketball assistant; Emilee Grothouse, eighth grade girls’ basketball assistant; Mary Ann Falk, play technical director; and Kim Pollock, play set designer.

Accepted, with thanks, the following donations: $2,500 from First Bank of Berne for the elementary gymnasium scoreboard; $192 from Middle Point United Methodist Church for the Needy Student Fund; and $100 from St. Paul’s Reformed Church in America for the Needy Student Fund.

Approved 2020 Fiscal Year permanent appropriations.

Authorized a trip by the FFA to the FFA National Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana, October 29-November 1.

Authorized a contract with the Wood County Juvenile Detention and Juvenile Residential centers.

Went into executive session to discuss personnel items, with no action taken following the session.

The next meeting of the Lincolnview Local Board of Education will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 29, in the Neubrecht Lecture Hall.