Golf: Flickinger, Miller, Sutton to districts

Van Wert independent sports

Division II at Moose Landing Country Club

OTTAWA — Van Wert finished sixth at the Division II sectionals at Moose Landing Country Club, and Gavin Flickinger qualified for district competition as an individual.

Flickinger led the Cougars with an 85, followed closely by Evan Knittle’s 86. Cameron Terhark shot a 92, followed by Jace Fast (95). Zane Fast finished with a 96. As a team, Van Wert finished with 358 points.

Liberty-Benton won the sectional title with a 329, followed by Upper Sandusky (345) and Ottawa-Glandorf (349). Each of those teams qualified for next week’s district at Sycamore Springs in Findlay.

Division III at Colonial Golfers Club

HARROD — Lincolnview posted a fifth place finish at the Division III sectionals at Colonial Golfers Club, and Evan Miller advanced to districts as an individual.

Miller fired an 84, followed by Dane Ebel (88), Grant Glossett (93) and Avery Slusher (97). Landon Price finished with a 107. The Lancers finished with 362 team points.

Minster won the sectional title with 318 points, followed by Delphos St. John’s (332) and Lima Central Catholic (344).

Division III at Eagle Rock

DEFIANCE — Crestview finished 11th at the Division III sectionals at Eagle Rock Golf Course in Defiance.

The Knights were led by Evan Scarlett, who finished with a 93. Scotty Bowman shot a 104, followed by Will Sharpe (105) and Dillon Underwood (106). Tanner Myers finished with a 114.

Antwerp won the sectional title, followed by Pettisville and Kalida. Each of those teams advanced to next week’s district competition.

Wayne Trace finished fourth, and Kaden Sutton advanced to districts as an individual with a score of 81.