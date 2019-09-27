Boroff wins weekly award

Lincolnview High School’s Winter Boroff has been named as the Van Wert independent/Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy Student Athlete of the Week. The junior golfer, who was nominated by head coach Brad Doidge, was the match medalist at last week’s NWC tournament and shot an 89 at the Division II sectionals, just missing advancing to district competition. Boroff also plays softball for the Lady Lancers. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent