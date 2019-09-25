VWHS homecoming court

Van Wert High School’s Student Council is proud to announce the 2019-2020 Homecoming court. Homecoming ceremonies will take place this Friday, September 27, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Eggerss Stadium. Homecoming court members include (front row, from the left) senior queen candidates Brianna Bebout, McKenzie Berry, and Ali Gemmer; (back row) Tayzia Havill (junior attendant), Lauren McHugh (sophomore attendant), and Danesha Branson (freshman attendant). VWCS photo