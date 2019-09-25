VWCT brings ‘Assassins’ to dramatic life

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert Civic Theatre will begin its 2019-2020 season with the powerful show Assassins, The Musical, with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by John Weidman.

John Wilkes Booth (Drew Kantonen) convinces Lee Harvey Oswald (Chad Rode) to shoot the president and bring all the other assassins to life. VWCT photo

This fantastic show brings together nine assassins or attempted assassins of presidents of the United States. Show dates are September 26-29 and October 3-6. All Thursday, Friday, and Saturday performances begin at 8 p.m., with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. The box office opened to the public on Monday, and is open now for reservations. The public can purchase tickets by calling 419.238.9689 from 2-6 p.m. Monday-Friday or by going to www.vwct.org. All tickets, which cost $16 apiece, must be paid for at the time of reservation.

During the run of this show, flex passes, which give theatre-goers five admissions to any show this season, can be purchased for $60.

Director Christa Manning and Music Director Dee Fisher have assembled a cast that not only physically resembles these infamous assassins, but also has the fortitude and vocal ability to bring them to life.

The show opens with the proprietor of a carnival, played by Jeff Kerr, enticing assassins to buy a weapon and shoot a President. The twisted history lesson mixed with an analysis of the motivations of these men and women begins with John Wilkes Booth, portrayed by Drew Kantonen, and ends with Lee Harvey Oswald (Chad Rode).

A thread of connection is woven by actor Joe Warnement, the balladeer, who serves as the narrator and guide. The other assassins and attempted assassins include Sara Jane Moore (Julie Crawford), Leon Czolgosz (Doug Grooms), Samuel Byck (Jonathan Hodges), Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme (Kristin Lee), John Hinckley Jr. (Christopher Butturff), Giuseppe Zangara (Jon David Faeth), and Charles Guiteau (Doug Norton).

Rounding out the cast is an ensemble that portrays bystanders, accomplices, carnival folk, and presidents, and includes Jamie Emerick, Sarah Glover, Joseph Klir, Stacy Rife, Emily Penton, Steve Faul, and Deb Duncan-Faul.

Assassins, The Musical is rated “R” due to strong adult language. Multiple incidents of live gunfire happen during the show. For more information, visit the Civic Theatre website above.