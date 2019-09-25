Volleyball: Crestview sweeps Jefferson

Van Wert independent sports

DELPHOS — Crestview is now 12-1 (5-0 NWC) after sweeping Delphos Jefferson in straight sets 25-13, 25-22, 25-14 on Tuesday.

Kali Small led Crestview servers by going 18 of 19 with five aces, while Bailey Gregory was 13-13 with three aces. Lauryn Black was 15-15 and Kaylee Wolford was 8-8 with an ace.

Lexi Gregory had a team high 20 kills, followed by Laci McCoy’s seven and Wolford’s four. Maddy Lamb had 36 assists, and Bailey Gregory and Lexi Gregory finished with 17 and 14 digs, respectively.

The Lady Knights will host Ada on Thursday.