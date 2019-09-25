Rumaldo Chavarria Jr.

Rumaldo Chavarria Jr., 84, of Van Wert, died at 6:18 p.m. Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Van Wert Manor surrounded by his loving family.

He was born March 28, 1935, in Torrington, Wyoming, the son of Manuela (DeLeon) and Rumaldo Chavarria Sr., who both preceded him in death. On November 17, 1951, he married Thelma (Ortega) Chavarria, the love of his life, and she passed away July, 7, 2013.

He is survived by his children, Mary (Ron) Eix of Van Wert, Michael (Pam) Chavarria of Van Wert, Barbara (George) Deckard of Fort Wayne, Indiana, David (Cindy) Chavarria of Bluffton, Indiana, Andrea (Mark) Chavarria-Shaw of Wilmington, Suzanne (Rick) Kreischer of Van Wert, Steven (Vicki) Chavarria of Van Wert, Robert (Rhonda) Chavarria of Van Wert, and Julia Chavarria of Columbus; a sister, Josephine Felger of Syracuse, Indiana; 22 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.

A son, Rumaldo John Chavarria; Guadalupe Gusman, a very special father; two grandchildren, Bruce Fetzer and Nicholas Mason; two great-grandchildren, Natalie Deckard and Angel Deckard-Bleich; and and seven siblings, Abelina DeLeon, John Chavarria, Cruz Chavarria, Enacio Chavarria, Susie Miller, Manuel Chavarria, and Alice Hoblet, also preceded him in death.

Rumaldo was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Van Wert. He was employed as a patternmaker by several foundries from 1953 until he retired in 1987 from Pontiac Foundry in Fort Wayne. He was a self-taught master carpenter and thoroughly enjoyed woodworking. He also enjoyed working on cars.

His family and love for them manifested itself throughout the years. Camping, travel, and family activities were at the forefront of his life. Religion also guided him on special trips to holy places such as the Shrine at Carey, Ohio.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 28, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, with Father Stan Syzbka officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 2-7 p.m. Friday, September 27, at Brickner Funeral Home in Van Wert, with the Rosary also to be recited during that time.

Preferred memorials: St. Jude’s Hospital and the Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Condolences may be expressed at www.bricknerfuneralhome.com or emailed to bricknerfuneralhome@bright.net.