Preview: 3-1 OG Titans at 2-2 VW Cougars

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

If the previous two matchups are any indicator, Friday night’s homecoming game between Van Wert and Ottawa-Glandorf should be a very interesting game, especially toward the end.

In 2017, the Cougars led the Titans 19-3 entering the fourth quarter, then held on for a 19-17 victory. Last season, Van Wert led 34-18 with 7:38 left in the game, only to see Ottawa-Glandorf tie the game late and force overtime, where the Cougars eked a 40-34 win.

Linebacker Parker Conrad is Van Wert’s leading tackler with 42. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

“We’ve lost two in a row to Van Wert and that stands out,” Ottawa-Glandorf head Ken Schriner said. “Both games were close and could’ve gone either way, but unfortunately the wrong way for us.”

“Obviously every year is a little different but every time we play OG they are very well coached and their players play with great effort and execution,” Van Wert head coach Keith Recker said.

In terms of personnel and offensive style, the two teams are similar. Both run spread offenses and both feature athletic, versatile players.

“Offensively they are multi-dimensional,” Recker said of the Titans. “The last three weeks we have faced teams that we knew wanted to run the ball. OG is very good at both the run and the pass, so we will have to defend the entire field against them. They do a good job of giving the quarterback a run-pass option and he is very good at making the right decision.”

Through four games, Ottawa-Glandorf quarterback Jacob Balbaugh has completed 49 of 83 passes for 771 yards, 10 touchdowns and two interceptions. His favorite receivers have been Jarrod Beach (10 receptions, 242 yards, three touchdowns) and Brennan Blevens (seven receptions, 209 yards, three touchdowns). In a 28-6 win over Bath, running back Clayton Recker had 124 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries.

As a team, the Titans are averaging 31 points per game, while allowing 15 points per outing.

“Our defense continues to improve,” Schriner said. “We have given up yards but not a lot of points.”

While looking at Van Wert, Schriner was complementary of the Cougars on offense and on defense.

Jake Hilleary returned to action last week for the Van Wert Cougars. Bob Barnes photo

“Their athleticism concerns me most,” Schriner said. “Their quarterback has the ability to run and pass very well and their defense is very multiple. They change coverages and the box very well.”

Through four games, Owen Treece has completed 57 of 100 passes for 719 yards, five touchdowns and six interceptions. 23 of his completions have been to Tanner Barnhart for 281 yards, while TJ Reynolds has 17 receptions for 108 yards.

Treece is the team’s leading rusher with 333 yards and three touchdowns on 70 carries and as a team, Van Wert is averaging 22 points and 319 yards per game, while allowing just 231 yards and 14 points per game.

The Cougars received a boost with the return of Jake Hilleary, who missed the first three games with an injury.

“Jake gives our players a lot of confidence,” Recker said. “Having a second team all-league running back return is going to help us immensely on offense. He will help our run game, but also teams will be forced to defend the run a bit more, which should open up the passing game.”

“We are so happy for Levi (Newell) that he came in and played very well during Jake’s absence. Being his senior year I’m glad he got an opportunity and took advantage of it.”

On defense, Parker Conrad leads the Cougars with 42 tackles, while Keagon Hammons is the team leader with six sacks, five tackles for losses and two fumble recoveries.

While it’s homecoming week, Recker said his team has remained focused on the task at hand.

“Every since I’ve been here, our guys have done a great job of enjoying and taking part in all of the activities, but then understanding that when Friday night hits we are locked in mentally and prepared to play the game,” Recker said. “I don’t believe we feel any more pressure than the other big games that we have played up to this point.”

“Homecoming or not, playing OG at home which a chance to get our record above .500 is going to be a big game,” Recker continued We will prepare and be ready to give all of our alumni something to look forward to Friday night.”

Friday’s Ottawa-Glandorf/Van Wert game will air live on WERT 1220AM/104.3FM.