Roundup: Tennis, volleyball, soccer, golf

Van Wert independent sports

Van Wert’s tennis team cruised to a win, while soccer teams from Crestview, Lincolnview and Van Wert were in action, along with Lincolnview’s volleyball and girls’ golf teams.

Tennis

Van Wert 5 Ayersville 0

On Senior Night, Van Wert had no trouble with Ayersville, sweeping to a 5-0 victory.

All three singles teams posted impressive wins, including senior Kendall Rauch, who posted a 6-0, 6-0 third singles win over Peyton Martin. Classmate Alli Morrow won her match at second singles, defeating Lana Culp 6-1, 6-0, and Grace Lott notched a 6-0, 6-0 win over Haleigh Wright at first singles.

At first doubles, Paige Moonshower and Allie Etter defeated Cara Retcher and Abi Baldwin 6-1, 6-1, and at second doubles, Kaylee Jennings and Jada Buckner topped Hailey Bok and Liz McCloud 6-0, 6-0.

“Tonight was a great night to celebrate our 5 seniors – Kendall, Jada, Kaylee, Alli, and Paige,” head coach Eli Alvarez said. “These five are a big reason for our success this season, and have made an everlasting impact on their teammates, this program, and myself.”

The Lady Cougars (11-3) will host Lima Sr. next Monday.

Soccer

Crestview 2 Lima Sr. 0

LIMA — At Spartan Stadium, Crestview got back on the winning track with a 2-0 victory over Lima Sr.

Lindsey Schumm and Maddi Ward each scored goals, and Katelyn Castle and Addyson Dowler had assists. Mckenna Thompson recorded her sixth shutout of the season.

The Lady Knights will host Ottoville tonight.

Kenton 7 Van Wert 0

KENTON — The Lady Cougars fell 7-0 to Kenton.

Van Wert will host Elida on Thursday.

Allen East 2 Lincolnview 1

HARROD — Ethan Crow scored for Lincolnview, but the Lancers fell 2-1 to Allen East.

Lincolnview will play at Cory-Rawson on Tuesday.

Volleyball

DELPHOS — The Lady Lancers held off Delphos St. John’s, winning in five sets, 25-22, 25-15, 16-25, 27-29, 15-9.

Brianna Ebel led the way with 45 assists, Kendall Bollenbacher had 31 digs and Madison Williams had 19 kills.

Lincolnview will play at Bluffton tonight.

Golf

Celina 203 Lincolnview 206

CELINA — Celina edged Lincolnview 203-206 in a dual match at Celina Lynx Golf Club.

Shiann Kraft was the match medalist with a 41, followed by Winter Boroff (49), Adalee Purk (56) and Aryonna Hoghe (60).