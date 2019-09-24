Field set for Fricker’s/Lady Knight Invite

VW independent sports/submitted information



CONVOY — The 19th annual Fricker’s/Lady Knight Volleyball Invitational is set for Saturday, September 29, at Crestview High School. The field features eight teams who will compete for the title of champion.

The lineup includes three state-ranked programs in Division IV: No. 1 (St. Henry, No. 6 Norwalk St. Paul and No. 8 Marion Local, plus Ottawa-Glandorf (No. 2, Division III).

The first matches of the day feature Ottawa-Glandorf (11-1) against Edison (6-7) at 9 a.m. in the high school gym and St. Henry (13-1) vs. Arlington (6-8) in the middle school gym.

The second matches will showcase Crestview (10-1) vs. Marion Local (8-7) in the high school gym. Norwalk St. Paul (10-1) will compete against Celina (6-8) and complete first round action in the middle school gym.

This is a highly anticipated volleyball invitational in northwest Ohio. Each team will participate in three matches and the championship game will be played at approximately 2:30 p.m. in the high school gym.