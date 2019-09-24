Crestview tops Van Wert

Van Wert’s Jamison Clouse (11) and Crestview’s Lexi Gregory (3) meet at the net during Monday night’s match at Van Wert High School. The Lady Knights (11-1) posted a straight set victory, winning 25-19, 30-28, 25-21. Gregory had 19 kills and 17 digs, while Clouse finished with 15 kills and three blocks. Crestview will play at Delphos Jefferson tonight, and Van Wert (5-8) will host Shawnee on Thursday. Photo by Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent