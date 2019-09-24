Carol L. Lacy

Carol L. Lacy, 86, of Celina, passed away Monday, September 23, 2019, at the Sarah Jane Living Center in Delphos.

She was born September 29, 1932, in Van Wert County, the daughter of Dewey C. and Frances N. (Bevington) Butler, who both preceded her in death. She married Alfred Lacy on June 13, 1973, and he died December 16, 1998.

Survivors include three children, Phyliss Dabe, Dean (Carol) Longsworth, and Roy Longsworth, all of Celina; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.

An infant daughter, Naomi Longsworth; one son, Ervin L. Okeley; four brothers and sisters, Harold Butler, Johnie Henry Butler, Ida “Jerrie” Beach, and Alvina Brandt; and a son-in-law, Keith Dabe, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, September 26, at W.H. Dick & Sons-Hellwarth Funeral Home in Celina, with Pastor Steve Clayton officiating. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Ohio City.

Visitation is from 2-6 p.m. Wednesday, September 25, and noon-1 p.m. Thursday, at the funeral home.

