VW independent weekend roundup

Van Wert independent sports

Van Wert and Lincolnview played to a soccer draw on Saturday, while the Lady Cougars fell to Bryan and junior varsity tennis players were in action in Lima.

Soccer

Van Wert 1 Lincolnview 1

County rivals Van Wert and Lincolnview played to a 1-1 tie at Van Wert High School.

Asnake Steyer scored Van Wert’s goal with an assist from Gabe Steyer, while Clayton Leeth accounted for Lincolnview’s goal.

The Lancers will travel to Allen East today and Van Wert will host Kenton on Tuesday.

Volleyball

Bryan 3 Van Wert 2

At Van Wert High School, the Lady Cougars lost to Bryan 19-25, 25-23, 24-26, 25-17, 10-15.

Jaylyn Rickard had 19 digs, six aces and seven kills, Marianna Ickes had 18 digs, five blocks and three aces, Katie Coplin had 36 assists and Jamison Clouse finished with 25 kills and six blocks. Finley Foster contributed nine assists for Van Wert (5-7)

The Lady Cougars will host Crestview tonight.

Tennis

Van Wert at Shawnee JV Invitational

LIMA — Van Wert’s B doubles team of Sophie Rutkowski and Olivia Rutkowski and the C doubles team of Livy Quillen and Ashlyn Jennings took second place at the Shawnee JV Invitational, which was won by the hosts, followed by Wapakoneta, St. Marys and the Lady Cougars.

The A doubles team of Tayzia Havill and Jamie Burenga finished third, as did Natalie Benner at A singles.