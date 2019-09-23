Thirty One Bag Bingo planned in Convoy

VW independent/submitted information

CONVOY — The Convoy Community Days Committee will be holding a Thirty One Bag Bingo event on Saturday, September 28, in the Edgewood Park Building in Convoy.

Doors open at 9:30 a.m. and Early Bird Bingo begins at 10 that morning, with regular bingo games to follow. Those interested can play 20 games of Bingo for $20.

Prizes are Thirty One bags filled with goodies by the following sponsors: Betty Miller, Alexis and Danielle Miller, the Kenn Field Group, Secret Garden Floral & Gifts, Dave and Donna Thomas, Laudick’s Jewelry, Slusher’s Jewelry, Jamie Linn Boutique, Kristi Gamble/Bee Gee Realty, Ace Hardware, Gina Dairy, Brewed Expressions, First Bank of Berne, Kulwicki Hilton Insurance Agency, Just for You Flowers, JJ’s Hair & Daughters Spa, Josie Droll, Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy, Crestview High School, Maurice’s, and Nicole Jones.

There will also be a “memory” bag filled by the Karl and Isabelle Schumm family. Tickets are $1 each or six for $5 and can be purchased the day of the event.

Sandwiches, taco salad, and cinnamon rolls will also be available for sale at the event.

Proceeds from the event will be distributed to various organizations throughout the community and to Edgewood Park. Over the years, Convoy Community Days has supported the Convoy Soccer Club, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, the Crestview varsity girls’ soccer team and cheerleaders, Convoy Historical Society, Crestview scholarships, several Edgewood Park projects (purchasing new tables, mulch for the playground, and funding the new kitchen renovation project), Convoy Fire & EMS, and other local groups.

In addition to the Community Days Committee, the event is also sponsored by the Convoy Lions Club.