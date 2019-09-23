Peony Fest Basket & Tote Bingo event set

VW independent/submitted information

The Peony Festival Committee’s annual Basket & Tote Bingo event will take place Saturday, October 5, at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 425 Woodland Ave. in Van Wert.

Doors will open at 8 a.m. and the first game will begin at 10 that morning, with food available for purchase, including breakfast items. Bingo tickets may be purchased, for $20 through Friday, October 4, from any Festival Committee member by calling 419.238.4002, or emailing vwpeonyfestival@gmail.com. Tickets can also be purchased at the door for $25. Included in the ticket price is 20 games of Bingo, including the early bird game.

Additional Bingo cards may be purchased for more chances to win a favorite themed basket or tote. Raffles and a 50/50 drawing will also take place.