New VW business

New VW Warehouse owners Amy Covey (right) and Michelle Hoffman cut the ribbon on their new business (above) while family members and Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce directors look on. The new owners have completely renovated their building in the 100 block of North Washington Street and plan to offer handmade wood sign projects (below), a small selection of handmade cards, jewelry, and other items, as well as a place for small receptions and parties. The building has lots of ambience, with exposed brick walls and a tin ceiling, and can seat 49 people. Both Covey and Hoffman said the business opportunity came at the right time. Hoffman said she feels it’s a great opportunity being able to bring other individuals who are making handmade things together. The new owners plan to offer workshops on October 6 and 23, both at 6 p.m., to guide people through the making of homemade wood signs. The store will open on Saturdays for now, with one weekday evening also planned. The owners also plan to have a website, www.warehousevw.com where people can go to find out more information on the business. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent