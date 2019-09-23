Law Enforcement 9/24/19

Van Wert Police

September 22, 4:55 p.m. — Jeffery S. Closson Sr., 33, and Mica F. Closson, 32, both of 816 W. Main St., Apt. 14, were charged with domestic violence for an incident that occurred at their residence.

September 22, 4:47 p.m. — Sabrina A. Kline, 30, of Haviland, was charged with theft in connection with an alleged shoplifting incident at the Van Wert Walmart Supercenter.

September 21, 3:12 a.m. — Alisa R. Roberts, 17, of Convoy, was cited for furnishing a place for underage consumption, underage consumption, and an open container violation, while Kelsey R. Thompson, 19, of Ohio City, was cited for underage consumption for an incident that occurred at Taco Bell in Van Wert.

September 21, 11:37 a.m. — Bobby L. Burnett, 25, of Venedocia, was arrested on an outstanding warrant while in the 400 block of East Main Street.

September 16, 2:36 p.m. — April R. Ladd, 37, of 734 N. Washington St., was arrested on a felony warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court after a traffic stop in the 700 block of Monroe Street. Korbin S. Taylor, 21, of 303 S. Vine St., was also cited for possession of drug abuse instruments and paraphernalia.

September 17, 2:28 a.m. — Amber L. Patton, 24, of Grand Rapids, Michigan, was cited for operating a vehicle while impaired, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and was given a traffic citation for failing to stay within marked lanes.

September 16, 9:28 a.m. — The theft of a golf cart was reported at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds.

September 15, 12:16 a.m. — Kyle E. Barnes, 32, of 620 W. Main St., was cited for disorderly conduct-persisting, after he was found intoxicated and disorderly in the 300 block of South Race Street.

September 12, 12:39 a.m. — Kelly Alvarez Jr., 24, of Celina, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a drug abuse instrument as a result of a traffic stop near the intersection of Third and Washington streets.

September 16, 4:38 a.m. — Jakob R. Williams, 19, of 126 Logan St., and Jared W. Shaffer, 20, of 409 Boyd Ave., were both cited for underage consumption in the 200 block of South Franklin Street.

September 2, 12:39 p.m. — Michael D. Hipsley, 34, of 315 S. Race St., was cited for possession of marijuana paraphernalia while in the 600 block of North Washington Street.

September 1, 8:30 p.m. — Jami K. Flory, 33, of 729 W. Main St., was charged with domestic violence for an incident that occurred at her residence.

September 1, 5:19 p.m. — Jose A. Sanchez, 40, of 811 E. Main St., was charged with domestic violence in connection with an incident that occurred in the 500 block of North Race Street.