VWFT announces scholarship supper

VW independent/submitted information

Who likes to cook on a Friday night? There is no reason to do so when the Van Wert Federation of Teachers is sponsoring its Scholarship Supper this coming Friday, September 27.

The cookout meal will be served from 4:30 to 7 p.m. in the S.F. Goedde Building gymnasium, with takeout meals available. Tickets can be purchased at the door. The prices are $7 for adults and $4 for children age 10 and under.

The proceeds are donated to the annual scholarships given to deserving Van Wert High School graduates interested in pursuing a teaching degree. Last year’s $1,000 winners were Jalen McCracken, Reagan Priest, and Jaclyn Sroufe.

Come out and join in the fun before the Homecoming football game against Ottawa Glandorf.