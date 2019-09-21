Reminder: YWCA voter registration event

VW independent/submitted information

Just a reminder that the YWCA of Van Wert County will be hosting a voter registration event on Tuesday, September 24, as a way to recognize and celebrate National Voter Registration Day.

Community members can join the YWCA in Eugene Bagley Alley on Tuesday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and again from 5-7 p.m. During those times, the YWCA will offer people the opportunity to register to vote and representatives from the Van Wert County Democratic Party and Van Wert County Republican Party will be available to answer questions.

“We are very hopeful that people will come out to see us during our voter registration event,” said YWCA Director of Advocacy Kelly Houg. “We feel strongly that every vote counts and matters — it matters for you, your family and your community. When others will be making decisions that affect you — it’s important to let your voice be heard.”

For additional information, contact Houg at khoug@ywcavanwertcounty.org. The YWCA is partially funded by the Van Wert County Foundation and is a United Way agency.