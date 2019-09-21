Financial aid meeting to be held at VWHS

VW independent/submitted information

An informational meeting for parents and guardians of Van Wert County juniors and seniors regarding financial aid will be held at Van Wert High School.

Lawrence Matthews, financial aid director at Bluffton University, will explain the step-by-step procedures for completing the FAFSA form and answer questions regarding the financial aid process. In addition, Seth Baker, executive secretary of the Van Wert County Foundation, will explain requirements and application procedures for securing foundation grants.

The meeting will be held Wednesday, October 2, from 6:30-8 p.m., in the Niswonger Performing Art Center Lecture Hall. Attendees are asked to park on the middle school side and enter through the NPAC’s side or front doors. For additional information, contact Student Services at Van Wert High School.