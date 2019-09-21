Bradford Darrell Stetler

Bradford Darrell Stetler, 51, of New Haven, Indiana, died at 8:50 p.m. Friday, September 20, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was born September 6, 1968, in Van Wert, the son of Dudley and Betty (Basil) Stetler, who both preceded him in death.

Brad was a 1986 graduate of Van Wert High School in Van Wert. He was a member of the Fellowship Missionary Church in Fort Wayne, playing in the praise band and working on the tech team; a member of TND Fireworks in Decatur, Indiana, and a volunteer since 2004 with Trinity Communications. He was an Ohio State Buckeyes fan and enjoyed camping and cycling. He was also a bass player for numerous local bands, including Teazer and Childzplay.

Surviving are a sister, Sandy (Dan) Sampson of Harbor Springs, Michigan; a brother, John (Deb) Stetler of Cloverdale; five nieces and nephews, Salix Sampson, Benjamin Sampson, Andrew Fischback, Abby (Michael) Coppel, and Carly Stetler; and a great-niece, Amelia Coppel.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 25, at Fellowship Missionary Church, 2536 E. Tillman Road in Fort Wayne, with Pastors Gordon Miller and Dave DeSelm officiating.

Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, September 24, and an hour prior to services Wednesday, all at the church.

Preferred memorials: Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.

Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson/Ashley Chapel, 612 N. Main St., Hudson, Indiana, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.