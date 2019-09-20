Wounded veteran parking spaces created

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert County Veterans Service Office announced that eight parking spaces in the county have been designated as Reserved Combat Wounded parking spaces to honor veterans who received the Purple Heart for being wounded in battle.

The spaces are located in Van Wert (including this one in front of the Van Wert County Courthouse), Delphos, Scott, Wren, Willshire, Ohio City, and some construction work is completed, in Convoy.