Volleyball, soccer, tennis roundup

Van Wert independent sports

All three of Van Wert County’s volleyball teams were in action on Thursday, along with Crestview’s soccer team and Van Wert’s girls’ tennis team.

Volleyball

Crestview 3 Allen East 0

CONVOY — Crestview improved to 10-1 (4-0 NWC) by cruising past Allen East in straight sets 25-6, 25-18, 25-18.

Kali Small was 22-23 with an ace from the service line, while Maddy Lamb had 29 assists and four aces. Lexi Gregory had a team leading 17 kills, while Lauryn Black had 15 digs.

The Lady Knights will play at Van Wert on Monday, the first of six matches in a week.

Lincolnview 3 Columbus Grove 0

The Lady Lancers fought off a determined Columbus Grove squad with a 26-24, 25-16, 25-23 victory.

Lincolnview (10-2, 3-0 NWC) will play at Delphos St. John’s on Monday.

Ottawa-Glandorf 3 Van Wert 0

OTTAWA — State ranked Ottawa-Glandorf (No. 2, Division III) was too much for Van Wert, defeating the Lady Cougars in straight sets, 25-15, 25-11, 25-15.

Katie Coplin had eight digs and seven assists and Jamison Clouse had seven kills, five digs and four blocks. Jaylyn Rickard chipped in with five digs.

Van Wert (5-6, 0-4 WBL) will play at Bryan on Saturday.

Soccer

Continental 4 Crestview 0

CONVOY — The Lady Knights were shut out at home by Continental 4-0.

Crestview (5-3-1) will play Lima Sr. at Spartan Stadium on Monday.

Tennis

Van Wert 4 Bluffton 1

BLUFFTON — The Lady Cougars won two singles matches and both doubles matches on the way to a 4-1 non-conference victory at Bluffton.

In a hard fought match at second singles, Alli Morrow defeated Olivia Barnes 6-4, 7-5 and at third singles, Lizzie Rutkowski topped Ellison Pugsley 6-0, 6-1.

At first doubles, Paige Moonshower and Allie Etter blanked Libby Frazier and Ellie Nickels 6-0, 6-0, and at second doubles, Kaylee Jenning and Jada Buckner Julia Smallcomb and Pearl Lewandowski 6-2, 6-3.

At first singles, Bluffton’s Erin Hotmire defeated Grace Lott 6-0, 6-1.

Van Wert (10-3) will host Ayersville on Monday.