Roughriders down VW Cougars 24-14

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

ST. MARYS — St. Marys Memorial running back Ty Howell rushed for 133 yards and two touchdowns on just 14 carries to help the Roughriders defeat Van Wert 24-14 on Friday.

It was the second straight loss for the Cougars (2-2, 1-2 WBL), and it was the first game played in the brand new Grand Lake Health Systems Stadium at the Roughrider Athletic Complex.

Van Wert’s Jake Hilleary plows into the end zone against the Roughriders. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

“It’s a credit to our guys’ effort and ability that we were able to keep the game close,” Van Wert head coach Keith Recker said. “Our execution and energy were not where they needed to be to beat St. Marys.”

The Roughriders (2-2, 1-2 WBL) scored on their first possession of the game, when Howell capped a four play, 49 yard drive with a seven yard touchdown run at the 9:30 mark of the opening quarter, followed by Henry Spencer’s PAT.

After the two teams traded punts, Van Wert embarked on a nine play, 72-yard drive that ended with an eight yard touchdown run by Jake Hilleary, who saw his first action after a preseason injury. Peyton McAlphine’s PAT tied the game 7-7, but the Roughriders answered with their own impressive drive, eight plays and 68 yards, ending with a Kurt Bubp two yard touchdown run and a 14-7 lead, a score that stood at halftime.

St. Marys effectively put the game out of reach early in the third quarter, when Howell raced 49 yards to paydirt to increase the lead to 21-7. After the Roughriders intercepted Van Wert quarterback Owen Treece, Brandon Bowers booted a 39-yard field goal later in the quarter.

The Cougars scored on a one yard touchdown run by Kaiden Bates with 1:11 left, then recovered an onside kick, but couldn’t find the end zone again.

Van Wert won the yardage battle, outgaining the Roughriders 361-301. Treece completed 20 of 35 passes for 194 yards and an interception, with nine of his completions going to Tanner Barnhart for 101 yards. Treece also rushed for 107 yards on 21 carries, while Hilleary had 12 carries for 59 yards.

In addition to Howell’s yardage, Ethan Wedding had 10 carries for 39 yards and Kubp, who completed 4 of 6 passes for 52 yards, had 44 yards on five carries.

Van Wert will host Ottawa-Glandorf for homecoming on Friday.

“We need to have a much better week of practice this week leading into Ottawa-Glandorf,” Recker said.

Scoring

First quarter

SM – 9:30 Ty Howell 12 yard run (Henry Spencer kick)

VW – 1:00 Jake Hilleary 8 yard run (Peyton McAlphine kick)

Second quarter

SM – Kurt Bubp 2 yard run (Henry Spencer kick)

Third quarter

SM – 10:44 Ty Howell 49 yard run (Henry Spencer kick)

SM – 3:50 Henry Spencer 39 yard field goal

Fourth quarter

VW – 1:11 Kaiden Bates 1 yard run (Peyton McAlphine kick)

Note: The Evening Leader sports editor Jake Dowling contributed to this story.