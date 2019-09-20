Maxine Jane Voorhees

Maxine Jane Vorhees, 82, of St. Marys, formerly of Mendon, passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019, at her residence.

She was born October 29, 1936, in Van Wert, the daughter of Earl and Marjorie (Harmon) Arnold, who both preceded her in death. She married John “Ben” Vorhees in November 1953, and he died in August 2004.

Survivors include a son, Jay (Virginia) Vorhees of St. Marys; one daughter, Jill (Dave) Roehm of Willshire; three grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; five great-grandchildren; three stepgreat-grandchildren; a brother-in-law, Larry Piper of Lima; and two sisters-in-law, Jane Now of Rockford and Jackie Stallter of Celina.

Two sisters, Loretta Arnold Wilson and Sandra Arnold Piper; and nine brothers- and sisters-in-law: Bob Wilson, Genevra Holland, Margaretta and Bill Kiniman, JoAnn Mulkey, Nadine and Alice Lee Vorhees, Bill Now and Dick Stallter, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, September 23, at W.H. Dick & Sons-Hellwarth Funeral Home in Mendon, with Bev Hurlburt officiating. Burial will follow in Mendon Cemetery.

Visitation is from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, September 22, and an hour prior to services Monday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Grand Lake Hospice.

