Local Elks seek scholarship applicants

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, announces that applications for the Elks National Foundation “Most Valuable Student” scholarships and Legacy Awards are now available to any high school senior.

Applications for the Elks National Foundation’s 2019 “Most Valuable Student” contest are available online at www.enf.elks.org/mvs. The MVS scholarships are only available to graduating seniors who will be attending a four-year college or university. Applicants don’t have to be related to a member of the Elks. The deadline for filing an application is November 5.

The “Most Valuable Student” information has been distributed to the guidance offices at the local schools.

Legacy Award scholarship applications for children and grandchildren of Elks are also available. This program is open to high school seniors who are the children or grandchildren, including stepchildren and great-grandchildren or legal wards, of an Elks member in good standing for at least two years.

The applicant must apply online only at www.elks.org/scholars/scholarships/Legacy.cfm. The deadline for Legacy Awards is February 1, 2020.

Anyone wanting more information on any Elks scholarship program should contact lodge Scholarship Chairman Donna Kiehl at 419.234.4401.