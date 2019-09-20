Football Friday Scoreboard: Week No. 4
Van Wert independent sports
Here are final scores of Friday night’s area high school football games.
WBL
St. Marys Memorial 24 Van Wert 14
Celina 42 Elida 38
Wapakoneta 28 Shawnee 14
Ottawa-Glandorf 28 Bath 6
Kenton 42 Defiance 14
NWC
Crestview 48 Delphos Jefferson 6
Spencerville 44 Paulding 20
Allen East 14 Columbus Grove 11
Bluffton 70 Ada 50
GMC
Tinora 21 Wayne Trace 13
Fairview 54 Antwerp 0
Hicksville 38 Ayersville 0
MAC
Versailles 30 Parkway 27
Marion Local 24 Delphos St. John’s 0
Coldwater 38 Minster 20
New Bremen 34 Fort Recovery 27
Anna 48 St. Henry 7
TRAC
Oregon Clay 27 Lima Sr. 12
Non-conference
Edgerton 42 Fremont St. Joseph 0
Saturday
Lima Central Catholic at Mogadore
