Ebel wins weekly award

Lincolnview High School volleyball player Brianna Ebel is this week’s Van Wert independent/Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy Student Athlete of the Week. The junior setter was nominated by head coach JaNahn Evans. “Without her, our offense wouldn’t be able to work at all,” Evans said. “She’s one of my hardest workers and is always willing to come in early and stay after practices to work with any hitter. She set a great game against Shawnee making zero errors with 42 assists, two blocks, an ace, and three kills.” Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent