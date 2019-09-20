6 Straley Realty individuals earn awards

VW independent/submitted information

Straley Realty award winners include (top row, from the left) Warren Straley, Anne Brecht, Chet Straley; (bottom row) Joe Bagley, Jane Germann, and Phil Kreischer.

Six real estate professionals affiliated with Straley Realty & Auctioneers Inc. have earned the 2018-2019 Presidents Sales Club awards presented by the Ohio Association of Realtors.



Realtors Chet Straley, Warren Straley, and Phil Kreischer have been awarded the Award of Distinction for each having more than $2.5 million in sales between July 1, 2017, and June 30, 2018.

Receiving the Award of Achievement for $1 million to $2.5 million in sales were Jane Germann, Joe Bagley, and Anne Brecht.



OAR officially awarded qualifying members the “President’s Sales Club Award” designation in four recognition levels for outstanding sales performance in the real estate industry. Honorees were recognized at the President’s Sales Club Dinner during the OAR’s Annual Convention in September. The Ohio Association of Realtors is the largest professional trade association in Ohio. All OAR members in good standing were eligible for the award.



“We are so very proud of our agents who have excelled year after year in the real estate industry,” said Straley Realty owner William Straley.