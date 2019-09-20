Lois I. Gardner Zeisloft

Lois I. Gardner Zeisloft, daughter of Elmer and Lulu Rager, was born May 30, 1927, and passed away September 20, 2019.

She is survived by her children, Connie, married to Bob Brinton Jr., of Manheim Pennsylvania, Ron Gardner of Dublin; Dennis Gardner, married to Patti, of Holland (Ohio), and Marlene “Marci”, married to Gary Martz of Van Wert.; and three generations of grandchildren.

Lois married Dwight Gardner in March 1947 and lived on a farm at Convoy and became a working farm wife until their divorce in May 1970. During this time, she also worked part-time during the winter months at the Van Wert County Agriculture Extension Office, Ohio Employment-Unemployment Office, and Phillips Manufacturing in Van Wert.

She moved to Van Wert in 1974 and then in 1981 took her job with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, first in Lakeland, Florida, and then in Winter Haven, Florida. She retired on December 29, 1989.

In December 1991, Lois married a retired farmer, Dale Zeisloft. They lived in Winter Haven, Florida, during the winter and at their Findlay farm home during the summer. Dale preceded Lois in passing in March 2014.

The extended Zeisloft family includes a son, Dean Zeisloft, married to Kay, of Findlay; and one daughter, Ann Benner, married to Robert, of Ten Mile, Tennessee, and their children and families.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, September 22, at Convoy United Methodist Church, 207 N. Main St., in Convoy, with the Rev. Bill Thomas officiating. Burial will immediately follow in IOOF Cemetery in Convoy.

Visitation is one hour prior to services on Sunday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Lois’ memory may be sent to Convoy United Methodist Church, 207 N. Main St., Box 397, Convoy, OH 45832

Funeral arrangements are by Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.